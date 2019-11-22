Score cheap tickets to the Grizzlies’ hottest home game this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hottest game of the Grizzlies’ season is coming to the FedExForum Saturday where the Memphis Grizzlies hosts the purple and gold Los Angeles Lakers. But with the game’s stature comes expensive tickets.
Prices for the Griz vs. Lakers are sky high with tickets averaging around $212 -- almost 118 percent more than the average home game ticket price.
If you want to watch Ja Morant go toe-to-toe with Lebron James, you can still get in without emptying your pockets. On SeatGeek, there are still tickets available for around $50.
That means Grit 'n' Grind fans can still watch their team battle hoop for hoop!
