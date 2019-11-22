SCS students to be tested for lead after Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools leaders are updating plans to test students for lead.
Thursday night, Shelby County Schools posted a video on Facebook saying students will start bringing home lead-testing consent forms after Thanksgiving break. The tests will be done at school.
The school district also plans to work with a lead expert through the process.
In all, 35 schools tested positive for lead. Those tests were done on equipment like water fountains and sinks.
School officials say all effected water sources have been shut off or removed.
