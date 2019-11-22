Teen babysitter pleads guilty to beating 6-year-old girl to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova 18-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to beating a young child to death while babysitting in 2015.
Prosecutors say Antonio Evans was 14 when he was tasked with babysitting three young foster children -- ages 6, 7 and 9. Evans himself was being fostered at the time by the daughter of the children’s foster mother.
Over the course of three days, prosecutors say Evans punched, kicked, slapped and whipped the children with a belt and cord. Police were called when 6-year-old Destine King started vomiting and became unresponsive.
King died five days later.
Prosecutors say the surviving children told investigators Evans threatened them if they told anyone.
Evans pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse of a child younger than 8.
