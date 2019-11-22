Tiger Football’s Gainwell up for Doak Walker award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the gridiron, the accolades continue to pour in for Tigers freshman running back Kenny Gainwell.
He's one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award.
Gainwell is the only freshman on the list, and is the second Tiger in as many seasons to make it as a semifinalist.
Darrell Henderson, now with the LA Rams, was a finalist for the national award last year.
Gainwell currently ranks second in the NCAA in all-purpose yards per game. His 15 total touchdowns ranks ninth in the NCAA.
The three Doak Walker finalists will be announced on Monday.
