Tigers Coach Norvell up for Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell is being recognized nationally.
Norvell named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.
It's presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club.
Norvell is one of 22 candidates after leading Memphis to a 9-1 record so far this season.
It's just the fifth time in program history the Tigers have started 9-1 or better.
Memphis hopes to get its 10th win Saturday against South Florida.
Norvell says, "Even with some success, the expectation of improvement, the self-reflection of the areas of improvement that are necessary, and working towards that application, has been good as its been since I've been here."
That's why the Tigers are getting so much national recognition.
Like Special Teams Coordinator Pete Lembo, who's a nominee for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant in college football.
Memphis at South Florida is set for a 3 p.m. kick Saturday on ESPNU.
