TIMELINE: New details revealed in escape of Curtis Ray Watson, murder of TDOC Administrator Debra Johnson

We are unable to speak about specifics of the case while the legal proceedings are pending. After any major incident, we conduct a review of our policies and procedures to ensure we are being accountable to the public and to the General Assembly. The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to the safety and security of our staff and inmates. We also understand that there is an element of risk associated with corrections and the face of evil is sometimes hard to recognize. While people can give you indications that all is good, it is difficult to predict human behavior.