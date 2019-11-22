Two former correctional officers charged with federal offenses following assault of inmate

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former correctional officers were indicted on federal civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction offenses Thursday.
Jonathan York and Tommy Morris previously worked at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
The indictment alleges that York and other officers entered the cell of an inmate in the mental health unit on Feb. 1.
York allegedly directed a fellow correctional officer to cover the surveillance camera in the cell and then he repeatedly punched the inmate. York allegedly directed another officer to hit the inmate, and a third officer also punched the inmate.
The inmate suffered bodily injury, as a result of the unjustified use of force by the officers.
The indictment alleges that Morris violated the inmate’s civil rights when Morris knew of the unjustified staff assault on him, but failed to stop the officers.
Both Morris and York are charged with conspiring to cover up the use of unlawful force on the inmate. Morris is also charged with obstructing justice by encouraging correctional officers to provide false and misleading information about the circumstances surrounding the injuries the inmate suffered.
Previously, former correctional officers Cadie McAlister, Nathaniel Griffin, Tanner Penwell, and Carl Spurlin, Jr. entered guilty pleas for criminal offenses arising out of the assault of inmate.
