Wet day ahead, temperatures continue to drop

It's a cool and windy morning as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South. Heavy rain will be likely this morning and then the rest of the day will feature scattered showers. You will probably get a brief break from the rain this afternoon, but showers will pick back up again this evening. Temperatures will also drop over the next few hours. We are in the 50s this morning, but afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. It will be cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 55. Winds will be north 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 42. Winds north 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: On the back side of this weather system, we will have cloud cover and drizzle. It will be cloudy, cold and wet on Saturday morning, but the afternoon will likely be dry. Clouds will gradually clear late Saturday night, so we will get sunshine back on Sunday. Highs will struggle to break 50 degrees tomorrow, but will hit the upper 50s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be clear on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. A weather system will arrive on Tuesday, which will give us a chance for scattered showers and storms. We could also see a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.