Wet day ahead, temperatures continue to drop

It's a cool and windy morning as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South. Heavy rain will be likely this morning and then the rest of the day will feature scattered showers. You will probably get a brief break from the rain this afternoon, but showers will pick back up again this evening. Temperatures will also drop over the next few hours. We are in the 50s this morning, but afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. It will be cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 40s.