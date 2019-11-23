Actress Andie MacDowell shines at fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Actress Andie MacDowell took center stage at the Methodist Healthcare Foundation's annual luncheon Friday.
Afterwards, we joined her for a VIP tour of the hospital's new addition in the Medical Center.
Andie MacDowell got to see the cutting edge in Memphis medicine, the newly opened $275 million Shorb Tower at Methodist University Hospital.
The actress works hard at staying fit so she can stay out of places like this.
“I want to be around for my grandkids, and I actually enjoy it. I enjoy the aspect of being vital and healthy, and also because I work with L'Oreal and have done it for 34 years. It's part of beauty. I think you glow and you look better when you're in good health,” said MacDowell.
We first saw Andie MacDowell glow on the big screen in her critically-acclaimed performance 30 years ago in "Sex, Lies and Video Tape."
She's made films large and small since, but most of us remember that smile from movies like Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral.
"It's really a big accomplishment. Not many people are in the No. 1 movie that's out at a time. Blockbusters are hard to come by,” said MacDowell.
MacDowell came to Memphis a day early to tour Graceland and marvel at the decor inside Elvis' mansion.
"It’s really great. It’s fabulous. The funny thing is it’s all back in style now. My daughter loves that look so I was taking a lot of pictures,” said MacDowell.
Speakers at the luncheon included Dr. John Jeffries, co-director of Cardiovascular Services at Methodist - Le Bonnheur Healthcare.
Jeffries revealed Methodist’s goal of becoming one of the top ranked heart health programs as ranked by US News and World Report.
