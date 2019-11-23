CBU women’s tennis team penalized by NCAA for violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The women's tennis team at Christian Brothers University has been penalized one-year probation by the NCAA.
According to the NCAA, head tennis coach MJ Garnett violated NCAA rules while a female international prospect visited.
In a statement from CBU, the violations were self-reported to the NCAA.
An internal investigation found $461 was provided to the prospective student athlete in September 2018.
CBU says the student athlete has donated the value of these prohibited benefits to the local Salvation Army.
Other penalties include a reduction in women’s tennis scholarships and a $1,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.