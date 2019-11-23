Developers break ground on Binghampton athletic complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members gathered in Binghampton Saturday morning for the groundbreaking of a multi-use athletic complex.
A two-and-a-half acre strip of land at Broad and Carpenter, a site once occupied by the old Lester Schools, will be home to the $600,000 athletic complex.
The athletic field will be named after Memphian, Lester School alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey.
The Broad Avenue Community and Economic Development Corporation, or BRACED, is leading the project.
The nonprofit is an extension of First Baptist Church-Broad.
"We feed the homeless. We clothe those who are needy. We put shelter and roofs over the heads of those who need it and now we're going to do a greenspace project that will be exercise and health oriented," said Pastor Keith Norman, BRACED Corporation CEO.
Plans call for a multi-purpose athletic field, a walking and running track and a pavilion, where fitness classes can be held.
Norman says the idea is for the complex to serve as a safe and free green space for all members of the community.
The sports complex is part of the organization’s 25-year plan for community center development, one they hope will change lives.
"I'm so glad people will have a nice space inside the city of Memphis and inside Binghampton," said Norman.
The athletic complex is set to open in the summer of 2020.
For more information on the sports complex and other projects, call (901) 335-5010.
