Drizzle through evening but drier tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A low pressure system will continue to slowly move north but in the meantime drizzle and periods of showers will continue through this evening. Gradual clearing tonight will lead to more sunshine tomorrow.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with drizzle. Wind: NW 5 High: 50
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Wind: NW 5 Low: 34
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5 High: 56
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5 Low: 40
THE WEEKEND: After an overcast, drizzly and chilly day today, sunshine will finally return Sunday, but temperatures will remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows falling to near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the low to mid 60s along with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid to uupper 50s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again near 60 along with lows in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.