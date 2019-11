Drizzle through evening but drier tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the low to mid 60s along with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid to uupper 50s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again near 60 along with lows in the mid 50s.