A few more showers but clouds & cool temperatures will linger

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the low 60s along with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again near 60.