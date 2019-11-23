Police investigating after shooting victim drives herself to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a woman showed up to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Friday evening, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the shooting victim around 8:11 p.m.
Police say the woman was shot in the 200 block of Leath Street. She drove herself to the ambulance bay for assistance.
She has since been taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators say the suspects are two black men, around 20 to 30 years old. They were last seen in the area of N. Dunlap and Third Street.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.
