MIFA receives $5M grant to help fight Mid-South homelessness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar grant will help fight family homelessness right here in Memphis.
The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association or MIFA was awarded a grant through the Day One Families Fund started by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last year.
"It is really a gift to the community and I'm most excited for the difference it's going to make in our city," said MIFA President and CEO Sally Heinz.
Heinz is talking about the one time $5 million grant awarded to the Memphis organization whose mission it is to end family homelessness. MIFA was one of 32 organizations in 23 states to receive a Day One Families Fund grant.
"We can decrease client wait time to be re-housed. We will also be able to offer more services to those clients who are recently re-housed like better connect with employment opportunities," said Heinz.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos started the organization in 2018 to combat homelessness. This years' awardees received donations totaling $98.5 million to support their cause.
Heinz says the funds will come at once, but will be spent over five years and are flexible. She says this support will make all the difference in the work MIFA does.
“Our services might begin with something like a food voucher for a family who has experienced a crisis and they’re choosing between food or utilities and then we might pay utilities, rent and mortgage all the way to if a family is literally homeless,” said Heinz.
