Pence visits Iraq in surprise trip

BAGHDAD (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making an unannounced visit to Iraq in the highest-level American trip since President Donald Trump ordered a pullback of U.S. forces in Syria two months ago.
Pence is meeting Saturday with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in a move meant to reassure the U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State after Syrian Kurds suffered under a bloody Turkish assault last month after the withdrawal.
Pence is also visiting Iraq’s Al-Asad Air Base, from which U.S. forces launched the operation in Syria last month that resulted in the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The visit is Pence’s first to Iraq and comes nearly one year since President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to the country.
Pence, joined by his wife, Karen, is also greeting U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
