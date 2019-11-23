Police search for East Memphis Kroger shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police want to find the man who fired a shot outside the Poplar Plaza Kroger.
MPD released surveillance images of a man suspected of the shooting.
Shoppers moved around at Kroger after shots were fired in the parking lot Thursday, just after 10 at night.
Surveillance photos show the man suspected of firing the shots.
Police say two men got into a physical fight inside the store. It spilled into the parking lot.
Investigators say one of the men grabbed a gun from a dark-colored SUV and shot into the air. Then, the man and a woman got into the SUV and left.
A police report indicates how frightening the situation was with security pushing customers back into the store for safety.
Police say the suspect has dreads with red tips. He is described as 6-foot-2-inch.
If you know who he is call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
