SCS hosts teacher hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is looking to fill more than 100 jobs within the district, as the shortage for teachers continues.
Saturday, SCS held a hiring event at Hickory Ridge Middle School for job seekers looking for a career in education.
“I'm moving to Memphis in about three months so I'm hoping to get a head start on job searching,” said one candidate, John Edwards.
The district is looking to fill 120 jobs in all different areas.
SCS Chief of Human Resources, Yolanda Martin said more than 300 people registered for the event.
“We’re not just focusing on simply filling vacancies,” she said. “We want the best teachers for our babies, because they deserve the best.”
School principals were at the event to give interviews on the spot.
“If the principals decide this is a good match they can hire their teachers on the spot,” Martin said.
Several universities with education programs were also on hand to provide options to candidates who may not have a teaching license.
“Those are programs that support our candidates with a bachelor’s degree, and they can seek opportunities to teach while obtaining the license,” said Martin.
If you missed the event, and are interested in a career in education, Martin said to reach out to SCS.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.