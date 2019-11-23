Staying cloudy and damp to start the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking mostly sunny skies with warmer afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies return as our next chance for rain moves into the region, highs will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thanksgiving Day we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you plan on shopping on Friday, we are expecting cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s and a small chance for rain to end the week.