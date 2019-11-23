Staying cloudy and damp to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A disturbance is pushing away from the Mid-South, this system will provide plenty of clouds, light rain and drizzle during the day.
Expect an overcast and rather chilly day here in the Mid-South. Clouds will prevail along with a few pockets of drizzle and light rain. Afternoon highs will struggle to warm near 50 degrees today, due in part to the lack of sunshine expected. Winds will remain out of the northwest today around 5 to 10 mph but will calm tonight as the low-pressure system providing the clouds pushes out. Tonight, we will see decreasing clouds and patchy fog. Lows will drop into the middle 30s across the region.
TODAY: Cloudy and damp. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: Light. Low: 35.
SUNDAY: Sunshine will return to the Mid-South tomorrow. Winds will shift out of the southwest around 5 mph during the day. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 50s thanks to the sunshine returning. Sunday night we fall into the middle to upper 40s with mainly clear skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking mostly sunny skies with warmer afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies return as our next chance for rain moves into the region, highs will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thanksgiving Day we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you plan on shopping on Friday, we are expecting cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s and a small chance for rain to end the week.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.