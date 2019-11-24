Brief dry pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure along with a southwesterly flow will keep temperatures warm and above average for the next few days. Clouds will increase on Monday night bringing us another chance of rain on Tuesday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5 High: 56
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: South 5-10 High: 64
THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the low to mid 60s along with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again near 60 along with lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a few storms. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
