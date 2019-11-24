Cohen introduces bill to stop rising airline fees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As passengers embark on that Thanksgiving holiday travel, many will no doubt pay add-ons fees.
Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN09) calls some of those fees ridiculous.
Cohen introduced a bill called the Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Act, which would prohibit airlines from charging fees that are not reasonable and proportional to the costs of services provided.
"The airlines make a lot of their money on fees, on baggage and they charge an exorbitant amount or on cancellations and they charge you a lot," said Cohen.
The U.S. Department of Transportation says in the first half of this year, airlines collected $2.8 billion in baggage fees and $1.4 billion from passengers who changed or cancelled their reservations.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says while network airlines haven’t generally raised their baggage fees since 2010, low-cost airlines like have.
The GAO says both network and low-cost airlines increased other fees, including overweight and oversized bags, reservations changes and cancellations and what they charge to fly unaccompanied minors.
Congressman Cohen says it's all gotten out of hand.
"The flights are almost all booked, but they charge you an exorbitant fee to cancel their flight and the fee should be commiserate of what it costs the airline to either handle your baggage or replace that seat," said Cohen.
Cohen's legislation would require the FAA to review existing fees.
Airlines for America, a trade association and lobbying group that represents major North American airlines, says airfare remains “a true bargain” and has risen less compared to the cost of fast food, movie tickets and gas.
