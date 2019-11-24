Expectant mothers gather for community baby shower

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 23, 2019 at 10:05 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of expectant mothers participated in a community baby shower Saturday.

The annual Fresh Starts Community Baby Shower helps educate mothers to have a healthy pregnancy, raise a healthy child and live a healthy lifestyle.

The moms got to talk with speakers on a range of topics, including women's health and single motherhood, while having some fun and getting a nice gift bag to help with the coming baby.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson is one of the sponsers of the annual event

