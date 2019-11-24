Man shot, killed outside Goodwill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the men responsible for shooting and killing another man near the Goodwill on Austin Peay Highway on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting around 11:07 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, the man did not survive his injuries.
According to investigators, the suspects were two men.
No other descriptions are available at this point.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
