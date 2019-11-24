Sunshine returns as we wrap up the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday expect cloudy skies with isolated showers and highs in the upper to middle 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will see a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Thanksgiving Day on Thursday is looking cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s. Friday is much the same, cloudy skies with isolated showers along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.