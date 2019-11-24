Sunshine returns as we wrap up the weekend

High pressure is building over the Mid-South, that will keep us dry and sunny to end the weekend and start Thanksgiving Week.
A chilly start across the region with clear skies and patchy frost. Sunshine will prevail today with southwest winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s thanks to the south winds and sunshine expected. Tonight, we keep with clear skies and see southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s area wide. The sunshine looks to continue to start Thanksgiving Week as high pressure stays around for one more day.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Clear sky. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 40.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday expect cloudy skies with isolated showers and highs in the upper to middle 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will see a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Thanksgiving Day on Thursday is looking cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s. Friday is much the same, cloudy skies with isolated showers along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will be tracking our next cold front that will roll across the region this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s. Expect rain chances to build as we move closer to the weekend.
