Best Life: Tech life hacks to make your life easier

Some other hacks? Holding down the menu button on an Apple TV remote will get you there in one click. Use the preview tool on Macs to draw a digital signature that you save and insert in documents. Use spotlight search on Macs for quick calculations. Open a recently closed tab by pressing command, shift and "T" for Macs and control, shift and "T" for PCs. Use a spring from a ballpoint pen to stop your cords from getting frayed. Keeping you tech savvy.