‘Bluff City Law’ season finale finds the team at Strait and Associates fighting a life or death case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first season of “Bluff City Law” comes to an end Monday with a finale that lands Sydney in jail and the rest of Strait and Associates fighting a case of life or death.
While Sydney ends up in handcuffs, Elijah fights to get political asylum for a journalist. And it’s a race against the clock.
Without asylum, the journalist will likely face death.
These David and Goliath cases defined the first 10 episodes of “Bluff City Law.” Viewers have followed one such case through the entire season.
Monday’s episode continues the story line of George Bell, a client-turned-friend to attorney Jake Elliot.
Jake helped exonerate George after the latter spent decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.
George’s attempt at embracing freedom and his friendship with Jake have tugged at viewers’ heartstrings.
Love, law and family carry you through to the very last minute of the season one finale of “Bluff City Law.”
