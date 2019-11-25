First scratch-off lottery tickets go on sale in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A historic day in Mississippi kicks off Monday -- you can now buy scratch-off lottery tickets!
Tickets went on sale at 5 a.m. marking the first time people can buy them in the state of Mississippi. Some customers were up bright and early at the Main Street Valero in Southaven to buy their tickets.
There are four kinds of scratch-off tickets that you can now buy. State leaders say up to $80 million from the lottery will go toward improving roads and bridges. Anything above that goes to public education.
About 1,200 retailers have signed up to sell the tickets across Mississippi. And remember you must be at least 21 years old to buy a ticket.
The next date people are looking forward to is Jan. 30th, when Powerball and Mega Millions go on sale.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.