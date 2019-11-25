Former corrections officer charged with wife’s assault is found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County corrections officer who was charged last week with assaulting his wife is dead.
Memphis police say 37-year-old Franklin Burleson was found dead early Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn & Suites on New Brunswick Road.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and his cause of death is still undetermined.
Burleson was charged with aggravated assault last Thursday. An affidavit said his wife was found bloody and face down on I-40 next to a vehicle. She was diagnosed with a skull fracture and puncture wound on her head.
The affidavit said Burleson was found walking on Milton Wilson Road toward Chester Road. The report said he had blood on his hands and his clothing was torn.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Burleson worked as a corrections officer from 2012 to 2014 but was fired for using excessive force.
Burleson was due in court Monday on the aggravated assault charge.
