Gov. Bill Lee, Comcast to visit Tipton County with a focus on rural broadband

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, elected leaders from West Tennessee and executives from Comcast will visit Tipton County Monday.
They’ll be focused on broadband expansion across rural Tennessee.
Gov. Lee says one of his biggest goals is to connect Tennesseans who live in rural areas, like Tipton County, to high-speed internet. It’s also something state lawmakers and other leaders have been working on in recent years.
Gov. Lee will join some of those state and local leaders as well as executives from Comcast in Tipton County. They’re hosting a series of events to show the impact of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act.
The law passed in 2017 and established the state's broadband efforts, focused on three main areas: investment, deregulation and education.
Lee and those other officials will hold a press conference and a panel discussion where they will be talking about the best ways to connect more people to broadband and the impact doing so can have on rural communities.
We’ll be in Tipton County Monday afternoon to cover those events and will be speaking with the governor about this topic.
