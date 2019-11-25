Le Bonheur increases security after hospital employee is shot after leaving work Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital increased security on campus two days after an employee was shot Friday night leaving work.
Memphis police continue their search for two men responsible for the crime. Police now say the woman was the victim of an attempted carjacking.
On Monday, guards stood on the corner of Poplar and Dunlap watching employees as they left the hospital and walked to their cars parked in the associates’ lot.
This intersection is not far from where Memphis investigators say a woman was shot Friday night. That woman, according to the hospital, was one of their own.
Police say she drove herself to the Le Bonheur emergency department for help. According to the hospital, staff treated the woman then transferred her to Regional One.
Using the City of Memphis’ data hub, we mapped the area surrounding the hospital, tracking reported crimes since the start of November. We found since Nov. 1 there have been 24 reported assaults, six thefts, two robberies and several incidents involving vehicles.
Comparing that to the same time frame in 2018, we found 14 fewer reported assaults and a slight drop in the other reported crimes in the same area.
It’s an issue the hospital tells us they are tackling head on.
A hospital spokesperson released this statement:
"This employee and the family appreciate it and have asked for privacy during recovery.
This incident happened adjacent to our campus and is unacceptable. Violence is a community-wide issue and requires a community-wide approach to tackle this difficult problem. We are working with the City of Memphis, Memphis Police, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, and other agencies to address the larger issues in surrounding neighborhoods. It will take all of us working together to solve the issue of community violence.
We remain committed to the safety of the children, families, and employees on our campus. We have taken a number of steps to increase the security of our campus including increasing the number of Le Bonheur security officers on site and working with the Memphis Police Department to increase their presence in the area."
