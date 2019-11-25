Lots of sun this afternoon but more rain on the way

It will be a nice fall afternoon with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. Clouds will start moving in after sunset.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. 20%. Low: 53. Winds south SE 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: A cold front will move into the Mid-South with isolated showers during the day. More widespread rain or a few storms will be likely on Tuesday night. No severe weather is expected, but gusty wind is likely. Expect gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will reach the lower to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s with some sun returning briefly. Lows will be in the low 40s Wednesday night.
THANKSGIVING DAY AND BLACK FRIDAY: An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s at night.
WEEKEND: We will have another chance for thunderstorms on Saturday with a cold front moving in from the west. Highs will be in the 60s. Dry weather will return by Sunday with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
