Man charged with first-degree murder following weekend shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged in the shooting death and the attempted murder of two brothers that allegedly stemmed from an argument at a home on Sunday morning.
According to the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene around 5:20 a.m. a witness told them, 24-year-old Michael Crawford was responsible for the shooting.
One male victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard of the home on Martha Drive near North Watkins Street with multiple gunshot wounds. His brother was found near the side of the home suffering from gunshot wounds as well.
The two were taken to the hospital where one victim later died.
The witness, who was later identified as Crawford’s sister told police the shooting stemmed from an argument between Crawford and the brothers.
Police say she along with the two shooting victims and another woman were standing by a vehicle when Crawford came towards them and began to fire shots.
He is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts for the use of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. No bond has been set.
