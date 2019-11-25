Shelby County celebrates 200th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County celebrated its 200th birthday Sunday with a party in the park.
Shelby Farms Park hosted the bicentennial bash themed "A New Century of Possibilities."
Mayors from all over the area were in attendance, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
The free celebration featured live music, games and activities for kids, and a themed tent from surrounding cities like Millington, Bartlett and Germantown.
"You may have lived in one of these communities all your life, or you've driven through, or whatever but there's a lot of history you might not know about each of these municipalities that make up Shelby County. It's the largest county in Tennessee. We think it's the greatest county as well,” said Robert Griffin, Memphis in May Vice President of Marketing.
The celebration wrapped up around 5 p.m.
Organizers say all the vendors were local food trucks and shops, so any money spent at the event was kept right here in Shelby County.
