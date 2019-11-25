Suspect charged for firing weapon at an East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after he was charged for firing a shot in the parking lot of the Plaza Drive Kroger on Thursday night.
Bryant Warren, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun following a physical fight with another man in the store.
After the fight was broken up, witnesses told police Warren left the store, went to his car, pulled out a gun and fired one shot toward the store entrance where a group of people were standing -- including the man Warren fought.
Investigators found a 40 caliber shell casing on the scene. His bond is set at $40,000.
