Suspect charged for firing weapon at an East Memphis Kroger

Bryant Warren (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 25, 2019 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 7:56 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after he was charged for firing a shot in the parking lot of the Plaza Drive Kroger on Thursday night.

Bryant Warren, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun following a physical fight with another man in the store.

After the fight was broken up, witnesses told police Warren left the store, went to his car, pulled out a gun and fired one shot toward the store entrance where a group of people were standing -- including the man Warren fought.

Investigators found a 40 caliber shell casing on the scene. His bond is set at $40,000.

