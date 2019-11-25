Tennessee Dept. of Education releases annual report card for schools across the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual report card that rates schools and districts across the state.
The report features information on how schools are performing and the needs of their students.
The report card breaks down six categories.
- Academic achievement -- whether students perform at or above grade level or whether the school improved year to year
- Student academic growth -- whether students are making progress from year to year
- Chronically out of school -- whether students are absent more than 10 percent of the year
- Progress on English language proficiency -- whether students who are English learners are making progress
- Ready graduate -- whether students are prepared for post-secondary education
- Graduation rate -- whether students are graduating from high school on time
The rating system scores schools from 0.0 to 4.0 similar to a GPA.
In Shelby County, the report shows increases in students being at or above grade level in every subject. The data also shows increases in dropouts and students who are chronically absent.
