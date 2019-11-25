THP increasing patrols along I-40 for holiday traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is increasing patrols along I-40 for the holiday starting Wednesday.
THP joined the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Monday to announce the seventh annual I-40 Challenge Traffic Safety Initiative.
State police, THP and local agencies along the I-40 corridor are participating.
Troopers will patrol every 20 miles along the interstate in 12-hour shifts Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
THP has challenged other agencies across the country to do the same.
If you’re traveling Tennessee’s highways and need help, dial *THP to connect with a THP dispatcher.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.