Warm & sunny today, rain moves in tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front pushes into the Mid-South, scattered showers will be possible Tuesday morning and afternoon. However, widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday night. No severe weather is expected, but strong winds will accompany these storms. It will be windy all day tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will reach the lower to mid 60s tomorrow. It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, but it will also be more sunny and dry. An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. We will have another chance for thunderstorms on Saturday with a cold front moving in from the west.