Weather this week & holiday travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This week is one of the busiest weeks to travel and of course weather will play a crucial role. In the Mid-South travel may get a bit tricky as we have several days where we will see chances of rain but planning in advance, may help to navigate in between the wet days for a smooth commute to wherever you may be headed.
Let’s start with Tuesday. Tuesday will greatly depend upon time of day. First thing in the morning appears to be the best time of the day if you have to travel on Tuesday. Tuesday morning there could be a few showers and winds will pick up out ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon.
By the evening rain chances will start to go up and there may be a few thunderstorms.
Any storms that develop would be in the evening and may be on the strong to severe side. The biggest threats with any storms would be high wind and downpours.
Wednesday will be cooler but dry and is the best day for travel in the Mid-South before Thanksgiving.
Across the country there will be some delays on Tuesday morning. The biggest impacts will be across parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Denver, and Wyoming where there could be rain and snow.
The threat for rain, snow and stormy weather will shift along a cold front by Tuesday afternoon.
There will still be some travel troubles on Wednesday morning across sections of the Great Lakes and in the west.
By Wednesday afternoon the most treacherous travel will be in portions of New Mexico, northern tip of Texas along with portions of the four corners region and Pacific northwest.
As for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there are rain chances both days but only a 30% chance. Neither day looks to be a washout but there are some inconsistencies with the forecast models. We will continue to monitor and keep you up to date. Don’t forget to download our WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather app, where you can stay up to date on the go.
