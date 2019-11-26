Child sex offender convicted on 10 felony counts for the rape, abuse of 2 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges regarding the rape and neglect of two children under the age of 10, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Jerry W. Carter Sr., a 44-year-old tow truck driver, was convicted of three counts of rape against two children under the age of 10 along with three counts of incest and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of child abuse and neglect and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
The DA’s office says the incidents occurred between June 2007 and November 2009.
Carter will appear before a judge in criminal court January 2020 where he could be sentenced up to 148 years in federal prison.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.