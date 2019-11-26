Cold front will likely bring strong storms Tuesday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will approach, which will mean plentiful clouds and showers Tuesday, and this evening will likely bring a round of stormy weather.
TIMING: The severe weather threat will be between 7 p.m. and midnight, but there could be a few a few non-severe storms that could linger beyond midnight.
THE MAIN THREAT: Damaging wind, downpours, frequent lightning and there is a low end threat for a brief tornado.
Rain and storms should taper off by 3 a.m. and Wednesday will be dry and cooler.
We will continue to monitor the cold front and bring you updates as the front tracks closer. In the meantime, stay weather aware by downloading the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather app.
