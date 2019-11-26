Former ‘Survivor’ contestant indicted on rape, aggravated assault charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former contestant from the third season of “Survivor” is behind bars in Shelby County after being accused of rape in 2018.
According to court records, a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Silas Gaither for rape and aggravated assault on Nov. 13. The Germantown native was booked into jail Monday before posting bond.
We are still working to gather more information on this case, but records show the alleged incident happened in May of 2018.
