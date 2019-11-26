Griz fall at Pacers , Morant takes fall but comes back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a euphoric Saturday night effort against the Lakers that came up tantalizingly short, the Memphis Grizzlies got right back after it on the road Monday night at Indiana.
The Pacers came in winning 9 of their last 12. The Grizzlies got good production, again, from 2nd year forward Jeran Jackson, Jr. Triple J knocked down the 3′s with ease. He also went hard to the hole and used his length inside.
Jackson finished with 28 points and 5 rebounds. The Pacers countered with Malcolm Brogdon who went large early with 3′s of his own. At one point, the Pacers hit 10 straight shots, mostly 3′s, to close the first quarter. The Griz hung in there with Brandon Clarke, another near perfect shooting performance for 17 points, and JA Morant getting to the rack.
Couldn’t stay in from of him. Scary moment late first half, Morant went down hard on a drive and stayed down for several moments.
Replays show he took a knee to the back after falling awkwardly into a cameraman seated on the baseline. Morant had to be helped off the court. Not to worry too much, though.
He did return in the second, winds up with 19 points and 10 assists. His second double-double of the the season. But the damage was already done -- Pacers went on to win it with a final score of 126-114.
The Grizzlies, now 5-11, next come back home to host the LA Clippers Wednesday at FedExForum.
