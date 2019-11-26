Hustle remains perfect in NBA G-League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle is now the only unbeaten team in the NBA G-League after knocking off Maine 119-96.
Dusty Hannah’s led the Hustle with a season-high 28 points on 9 of 14 shooting (5 out of 8 3 pointers) to go with four assists and three steals. Josh Jackson with 23 points with 5 boards and 5 dimes.
Two-way player Yuta Watanabe cracks the 20 point plateau for the third straight game. The Hustle outscored the Red Claws 61-40 in the second half.
Former UCF star Tacko Fall leads Maine with 16 points and 19 rebounds.
Memphis won the turnover battle by as massive margin, forcing 26 Red Claw turnovers that led to a franchise high 39 points off turnovers. Meanwhile, the Hustle committed just eight turnovers, marking a season low and falling just one shy of tying a franchise low.
The Hustle has lost the turnover battle just once all season and their 18 steals ties a franchise high. Memphis also held a 39-6 advantage in fastbreaks. The Hustle, now 7-0, next host OKC Blue Saturday night at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.