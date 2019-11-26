Memphis man awarded $81K after being shot at by a US Marshal during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has awarded a Memphis man over $81,000 after a U.S. Marshal fired shots at his car during a traffic stop in April of 2015.
According to a federal lawsuit, Jahmazeo Richardson was on his way home from work when he was surrounded by U.S. Marshals, Memphis police and Shelby County deputies accusing him of running a red light.
During the stop, the suit says Richardson asked for permission to reach into his glove box. When he did, a U.S. Marshal fired his weapon.
Richardson was not hit, but his car was damaged.
After being shot at, the suit says Richardson was detained for over two hours before he was released with a citation for running a red light and driving without proof of insurance.
This week, a judge ruled Richardson will receive money for property and medical damages.
