MLGW, City of Memphis crews preparing for the possibility of a stormy Tuesday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Memphis crews prepped ahead of the storm Tuesday by cleaning out drains and putting workers on standby for clean up.
Memphis Light Gas and Water now sits in what they call “wait and see” mode. Ahead of the storm, the power company has put its crews on notice for the potential of a long night ahead restoring power to customers.
“It’s difficult to say how bad the storm will be or if it will actually even hit, but we are prepared,” said Gale Jones Carson, vice president of Community and External Affairs for MLGW.
When the storm hits, MLGW will send out trouble shooters to asses the damage and equipment need to make the repairs. In the aftermath of a storm, MLGW’s focus is to restore power to as many customers as fast as possible.
“That will be our focus getting on as many and then when you get down to the ones and twos it may take a little longer but we will get to them,” said Jones Carson.
The biggest battle MLGW will face is the strong winds, which could uproot trees or snap limbs pulling down power lines.
“We got people on standby. We will be ready to hit the ground running and to restore customer services as quickly and as safely as possible,” she said.
And while MLGW is on standby by city public works crews got a jump start ahead of the rain to clear some of the 70,000 storm inlets scattered across the city.
Many of the drains covered by recently-fallen leaves. The city says it’s nearly impossible for their crews to check the thousands of drains.
The Department of Public Works asks homeowners to do their part to clear their gutters and downspouts, especially if your property is prone to flooding. A small clean up that could have a big impact on their home after the storm.
MLGW reminds customers not to assume they know you’re in the dark. Report outages by calling (901) 544-6500.
