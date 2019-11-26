Victim dies after relative arrives home to find him shot in Westwood, 2 others injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was shot and killed and two other victims were injured in a Westwood neighborhood Monday night.
Memphis police responded to the scene on Silas Road where a man told officers he arrived home to find his relative suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
After responding to the scene on Silas Road, officers received reports that two shooting victims were at a nearby fire station on Weaver Road. The victims reported they were shot at another location. Memphis Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning that both shootings are connected.
The pair was taken to the hospital Monday night. One victim is listed as critical, the other non-critical.
The cause of the shooting remains undetermined. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. This is an ongoing investigation.
