Panola County woman killed; daughter arrested for murder

Panola County woman killed; daughter arrested for murder
Labraysha Hamilton is charged with murdering her mother, Pearlie Hamilton, in front of a home in Panola County. (Source: Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 25, 2019 at 6:33 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:42 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A 23-year-old Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge in connection with her mother’s death.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Pearlie Hamilton was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday in front of her home on Fudge Town Road.

Hamilton’s daughter, Labraysha Hamilton, is now charged with murder.

Labraysha Hamilton is due in court Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies have responded to the home in the past, at least one even in the last week.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.