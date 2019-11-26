Panola County woman killed; daughter arrested for murder

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A 23-year-old Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge in connection with her mother’s death.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Pearlie Hamilton was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday in front of her home on Fudge Town Road.
Hamilton’s daughter, Labraysha Hamilton, is now charged with murder.
Labraysha Hamilton is due in court Tuesday.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies have responded to the home in the past, at least one even in the last week.
