Power outages affecting street lights, businesses across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain before Tuesday’s storms caused power outages for several hundred MLGW customers.
MLGW’s Outage Summary map has hovered around 1,000 customers without power.
Street lights were out in parts of Memphis, including a large section of Poplar.
Overton Square lost power early Tuesday afternoon but expect it to be back on around 4:30 p.m.
Power was out for a time at Christian Brothers University but it has since been restored. The school canceled day classes but evening classes and programs are still on as scheduled.
MLGW says they are aware of the outages and crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.
Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages. Call (901) 528-4465 for emergencies.
