Strong storms arrive this evening

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, but rain chances will increase throughout the day. Thunderstorms will arrive by early evening and could linger through 3 a.m. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. This system will be east of the area by sunrise tomorrow. There will be a strong south wind gusting up to 30 mph, which will put temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 48. Winds west 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be more sunshine on Wednesday and dry conditions. It will also be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. Although you may be able to avoid rain on Thanksgiving, you will have to deal with chilly temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will arrive on Saturday, which will give us a round of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain will move in late morning and last through early evening. Temperatures will start in the 60s and drop throughout the day. Sunday is expected to be dry and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures continue to drop next week with highs in the 40s on Monday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
