Strong storms arrive this evening

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be more sunshine on Wednesday and dry conditions. It will also be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. Although you may be able to avoid rain on Thanksgiving, you will have to deal with chilly temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s.