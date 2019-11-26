Strong storms possible this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will become breezy this afternoon and we could see a few spotty showers through early afternoon, rain will become more widespread by evening. Some of the rain that arrives this evening could include thunderstorms and storms could linger into the overnight. Some storms could reach severe limits with the biggest threats in any stronger storms being damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning. The cold front will track east by Wednesday morning. Southerly winds will be pretty gusty and gusts could be as high as 30 mph through tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 48. Winds west 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. High: 58
REST OF THE WEEK: Dry along with more sunshine on Wednesday but cooler. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Another system will be close enough by the end of the week which will mean clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. Rain chances aren’t high and some spots won’t see a drop but we will feel the cooler temperatures as highs will be in the lower 50s Thanksgiving Day. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will arrive on Saturday, which will could give us another round of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain. The latest timing shows rain moving in by late morning and lasting through the evening. Temperatures will start in the 60s and drop throughout the day. Sunday is expected to be dry and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Much colder by Monday with highs only in the 40s.
