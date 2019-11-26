Strong storms possible this evening

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry along with more sunshine on Wednesday but cooler. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Another system will be close enough by the end of the week which will mean clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. Rain chances aren’t high and some spots won’t see a drop but we will feel the cooler temperatures as highs will be in the lower 50s Thanksgiving Day. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s.